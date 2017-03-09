Derry preparing for relegation battle with 'very low' numbers 09 March 2017





Final instructions for the Derry senior footballers Final instructions for the Derry senior footballers

Derry are set to prepare for their crunch Division 2 clash against Galway “with a very low number of players”, according to assistant manager Brian McGuckin.

The Oak Leafers have three crucial games against Galway, Cork and Fermanagh to prepare for over the next month and they’re currently doing so without their U21 stars, Slaughtneil contingent and up to a dozen other players that are injured or unavailable.

Damian Barton’s side are currently second from bottom in the second tier following a heavy loss to Down at the weekend – a performance which McGuckin deeply rued afterwards.

“We have a number of U21s in our squad so the objective is to give them every chance to prepare for the U21 championship,” he told The Irish News.

“So all the U21s will be training with the U21 squad this week which leaves us with a very low number of players but we will be taking the senior players and trying to get them into shape for Galway in a fortnight.”

He added: “There are players being thrown in the deep end due to the constraints we have with player availability, but that is to make an excuse.

“The team we had out was more than capable of defeating Down. We just couldn't match Down's attitude to win and their endeavour. They got themselves into a position in the game after 20 minutes which just left us with far too much to do and the way they controlled periods of the second half.

“We were flat. We didn't do ourselves justice and our bigger players who shone well against Kildare didn't perform to the heights that they are capable of.”