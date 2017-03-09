Young: Basketball will 'put an edge' on Donaghy 09 March 2017





St Brendan's Tralee MVP Kieran Donaghy with his daughter Lola-Rose.

Killian Young believes that Kieran Donaghy’s basketball exploits will see him return to the Kerry squad “mentally fresh” ahead of the summer's championship.

Donaghy was recently named in the 20-man Ireland basketball squad and has indicated that he won’t be returning to the Kingdom squad until the end of Tralee Warriors Superleague campaign, which could potentially run until April 2nd.

"He has been training with us in the gym so it's not like he's a million miles away from us and he has one foot in already,” Young told the Irish Independent. “But I'm not sure what that structure will mean for him.

"I think (basketball) has really brought him on and it has complemented his whole career and it has brought him on with Kerry.

"I think that's going to really put an edge to him as well, and his handling I'm sure will (benefit from) the basketball. Of course fitness as well is another big thing as well.

"It's kept him active over the winter, he's enjoying it, it's good, and he'll be mentally fresh coming back to Kerry when the time comes."