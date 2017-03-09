Video: Ulster U21 tournament's top 10 scores

09 March 2017

Some outstanding scores

It's been another fantastic year of quality football at the Bank of Ireland Ulster Under 21 tournament at Creggan Kickhams in Antrim and her are the TOP TEN scores.

You can vote for your favorite on the club Facebook page.

A - Dan Lowe, Stewartstown

B - Dan Lowe, Stewartstown

C - Cathal Mulholland, Watty Grahams

D - Jack Doyle, Ramor Utd

E - Oisin O'Neill, Crossmaglen

F - Rian O'Neill, Crossmaglen

G - Tiarnan Flanagan, Watty Grahams

H - Daire O Baoill, Gweedore

I - Rory O'Connor, Crossmaglen

J - Conor Convery, Watty Grahams 

 

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for Creggan Kickhams. 




