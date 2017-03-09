Flanagan to meet with Offaly clubs on Tuesday night 09 March 2017





Offaly football boss Pat Flanagan is expected to meet with the county’s clubs next Tuesday night amid calls to vacate his post.

Flanagan’s side fell to their county’s heaviest ever league defeat last Sunday when Armagh handed them a 6-22 to 0-10 drubbing at the Athletic Grounds, which leaves them rooted to the bottom of Division 3 with three rounds remaining.

The manner of the 30-point loss saw two club delegates at last Tuesday night’s county board meeting call for the Clara man’s resignation.

“It looks to me that the players aren’t playing for Pat Flanagan,” Cappincur delegate Paul Corrigan is quoted saying by the42.ie.

“He’s brought no players through in his previous two years and is at war with clubs half the time. I don’t know if his position is tenable anymore.”

This is Flanagan’s third year in charge of the Faithful County, having secured promotion from Division 4 during his first season and delivered a first trophy to the county since 2006 with victory over Longford at Croke Park.