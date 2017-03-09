McManus calls for working group to help weaker hurling counties 09 March 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Antrim's Neil McManus with Joey Holden of Kilkenny.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Antrim hurling ace Neil McManus wants the GAA to set up a working group to help develop hurling in weaker counties.

The Cushendall clubman says he sees a “massive decline” in the sport in different areas and believes that there’s work to be done to try and rectify the problem.

"I would love to see a committee set up whereby it is solely set up to develop hurling in counties outside possibly the top six or top eight in Ireland," McManus told the Irish Independent.

"We're seeing a massive decline in Offaly hurling at the minute as well, we're seeing a massive decline in hurling in different areas but I notice it now playing in 2A, there's huge work going on in Kildare and Westmeath and Carlow.

"It's massive to see Armagh as the other team in 2A out of Ulster. It's only Antrim and Armagh that are in 2A.

"There's work to be done and a bit more support and a bit more thought just into how we could help those counties would pay dividends. I genuinely believe that."