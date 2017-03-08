Munster U21FC: Treaty trip Tipp after extra time 08 March 2017





Limerick's Brian Donovan under pressure from Adrian Spillane of Kerry ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Limerick's Brian Donovan under pressure from Adrian Spillane of Kerry ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Limerick defeated Tipperary by 0-16 to 0-14 after extra time in a brilliant game of football watched by 758 people at the Gaelic Grounds tonight.

Having recorded their first win in this competition since 2011, the Treaty County will travel to Pairc Ui Rinn to face Cork next Wednesday for a place in the last-ever Munster under 21 football championship decider.

The tension was almost palpable as Limerick substitute Robert Childs fired over the levelling point in the sixth minute of injury time to force an additional 20 minutes – 0-10 each at full time.

The Premier - who had three men sent off over the course of the 80 minutes - pushed on in extra time with scores from Ross Peters, Paudie Feehan and a Jack Kennedy ‘45’ but the hosts replied through Hugh Bourke (free) just before half time in extra time. When Jordan Moloney was black-carded at the start of the second period of extra time, Tipp were reduced to 14 men for the remainder as they had used up all their substitutes.

Bourke’s free was cancelled out by John Lyons but Kieran Daly, Michael Donovan and Brian Donovan rattled off the last three points to give the home team a famous win.

The Treaty County led by the odd point from nine at the end of a tightly-contested opening period. Kennedy registered first for Declan Browne's team but Padraig De Brun replied before a brace of frees from Bourke made it three-one to the hosts.

Joe Ryan popped over a Tipp free on 20 minutes and Kennedy and Bourke exchanged frees. ‘45’s at either end from Josh Ryan and Kennedy brought the curtain down on a first half that had produced just a single score from play.

The Premier County edged the third quarter to take a 0-7 to 0-6 lead at the midway stage in the second half, despite having Emmet Moloney sent off for a second yellow shortly after the resumption. Bourke’s free had doubled the half-time lead but scores from wing back Feehan, Brendan Martin and Kennedy had Tipp in front.

Bourke and Josh Ryan frees saw the lead change hands once more; Feehan made it eight apiece as the sides were level for the fourth time after 49 minutes. Martin and Michael Donovan swapped late points and Limerick’s Ryan was shown a straight red card in injury time before Tipp seemingly clinched victory through Kennedy (free). But Childs had other ideas, forcing extra time after Tipp had been reduced to 13 men, with Willie Connors dismissed for two yellows.

The teams were restored to 15 men for the additional 20 minutes but black cards for influential Tipp midfielder Kennedy and Moloney - who could not be replaced - left them fighting an uphill battle and the Treaty took advantage with a strong, spirited finish.