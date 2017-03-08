Ulster U21FC: goals the difference as Farney edge out Saffrons 08 March 2017





David Garland of Monaghan ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne David Garland of Monaghan ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Goals in either half from Dermot Gleeson and David Garland helped holders Monaghan defeat Antrim by 2-14 to 0-16 in a thriller at The Dub.

The hosts battled gallantly to the end but it was Monaghan who held out to book a quarter-final date with Derry next Wednesday night.

The sides couldn’t be separated in the first half, Gleeson’s 14th-minute major assuring the visitors of level pegging at the short whistle, 1-6 to 0-9.

Odhran Eastwood scored first for the Saffrons but Garland and Micheal Bannigan replied before a Seamus McGarry brace made it 0-3 to 0-2 in favour of the hosts. McGarry and Peter Healy traded points after Gleeson netted; points from Patrick McCormick and McGarry had Antrim back in front with ten minutes left before the break.

Hanratty and Eastwood (free) swapped the final two scores of an entertaining opening period.

Eastwood frees cancelled out scores from Bannigan and Michael Tierney when the action resumed; Bannigan and Ruairi Scott also traded scores and McGarry had the hosts back in front for the final time before Garland’s goal from a 44th-minute free gave the defending champions the score that would ultimately see them through.

Barry Kerr chipped in with a brace in between two more from McGarry and the Farney County knew they were home and hosed once Garland and Stephen Finnegan gave them a four-point cushion with three minutes left.