Munster U21FC: Kingdom break brave Banner resistance 08 March 2017





Kerry's Killian Spillane.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Kerry's Killian Spillane.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Kerry will meet Waterford in the last four after beating Clare by six points in Tralee, 1-17 to 2-8.

The 25/1 outsiders made a real fight of it but were eventually outclassed by the defending champions, who led from start to finish.

A shock result looked to be on the cards when Éimhin Courtney netted the visitors’ second goal nine minutes after the restart to reduce the arrears to the minimum, 1-10 to 2-6.

But points from second-half substitute Killian Spillane and Matthew Flaherty steadied Jack O’Connor’s charges, who duly reeled off four more in succession from Cathal Bambury, Flaherty, Conor Geaney and Spillane after Keelan Sexton had closed the gap momentarily to two.

Conor Finucan pointed in stoppage time for the losers but Lee O’Donoghue sent over the last score of the night in the 65th minute as the All-Ireland favourites secured a trip to Dungarvan in seven days’ time.

The victors led by three at the short whistle, 1-8 to 1-5. The game had exploded to life on 23 minutes when wing back Conal hAiniféin struck the first goal of the night to bring the Banner within one, 0-7 to 1-3, but Matthew O’Sullivan quickly cancelled that three-pointer out with a Kerry goal five minutes from the break. Flaherty pointed in between the two first-half goals and Clare landed the last two points before the short whistle courtesy of hAiniféin and Finucan.

Bambury, Sean O’Shea - last year's All-Ireland winning minor captain - and O’Sullivan had the Kingdom off to a flier with the first three points inside eight minutes and further scores from Geaney, O’Shea (2) and Tom O’Sullivan left them ahead by 0-7 to 0-3 after 20 minutes, with Finucane (2) and Aidan Davidson on target for the Banner.

To their credit, Clare refused to give up but Kerry had an answer each time they netted. Can the holders go on now to net their 26th provincial title at this level, which would equal Cork’s record before the competition is disbanded?