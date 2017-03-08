Tyrone draws: 2016 senior and intermediate champions to face off 08 March 2017





Killyclogher captain Martin Swift raises the O'Neill Cup.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Killyclogher captain Martin Swift raises the O'Neill Cup.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

The draw for the 2017 Tyrone club senior football championship took place last night and reigning champions Killyclogher and 2016 intermediate winners Pomeroy will face off in the opening round.

Coalisland, who were beaten in last year's O'Neill Cup decider after a replay, have been paired with Galbally, while Omagh v Ardboe and Clonoe v Dromore are other notable ties.

The draws for the intermediate and junior championships were also made.



2017 TYRONE SFC DRAW

A Omagh v Ardboe

B Urney v Errigal Ciaran

C Coalisland v Galbally

D Strabane v Trillick

E Clonoe v Dromore

F Pomeroy v Killyclogher

G Donaghmore v Greencastle

H Carrickmore v Edendork

Quarter Finals

C v D

E v F

B v H

G v A



2017 TYRONE IFC DRAW

A Stewartstown v Eglish

B Kildress v Loughmacrory

C Derrylaughan v Castlederg

D Cookstown v Moortown

E Eskra v Aghaloo

F Rock v Aghyaran

G Dungannon v Gortin

H Moy v Augher

Quarter Finals

H v D

F v E

G v B

A v C



2017 TYRONE JFC DRAW

Preliminary Round

Killyman v Killeeshil

A Glenelly v Owen Roes

B Drumragh v Fintona

C Dregish v Clogher

D Clann na nGael v Newtownstewart

E Drumquin v Killyman/Owen Roes

F Tattyreagh v Beragh

G Brocagh v Brackaville

H Errigal Ciaran v Derrytresk

Quarter Finals

F v H

D v E

G v C

A v B