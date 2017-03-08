Sad passing of five-time All-Ireland winning Tipperary hurler 08 March 2017





Tipperary's Michael Maher keeps a close eye on proceedings as Tony wall and John Teehan contest the high ball during the 1965 All Ireland hurling final at Croke Park. Tipperary's Michael Maher keeps a close eye on proceedings as Tony wall and John Teehan contest the high ball during the 1965 All Ireland hurling final at Croke Park.

The death has occurred of Tipperary GAA legend Michael Maher, at the age of 87.

A renowned full-back in his playing days, which spanned from 1951 to 1966, the Holycross Ballycahill clubman's medal collection included five Celtic Cross souvenirs.

He also won eight NHL and six Munster SHC souvenirs during an illustrious playing career.

After hanging up the hurl, he immersed himself in administration work and served as chairman of his club, the Tipperary County Board and Munster Council and was also a long serving member of the GAA's Management Committee.

The Tipperary Star reports that Maher, who had been living in a nursing home for some time, was paid a visit by the Tipperary hurlers and the Liam MacCarthy Cup following their success over Kilkenny last year.

Tipperary All Ireland SHC winners 1965. Front l-r: P. Ryan, P. O'Sullivan, D. Nealon, M. Murphy, Jimmy Doyle, J. McKenna, L. Kiely, N. Gaynor, T. English. Back l-r: A. Wall, M. Keating, M. Burns, Michael Maher, M. Roche, K. Carey, John Doyle, S. McLoughlin, M. Lonergan, L. Devaney, J. O'Donoghue