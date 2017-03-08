Deise end nine-year wait 08 March 2017





Waterford's Conor Gleeson with Rian McBride of Dublin during their side's Allianz HL clash at Croke Park.

There was an added significance to Waterford’s win over Dublin at Croke Park last Saturday evening.

Not only was it their second win of the 2017 Allianz NHL 1A campaign, which moved them to second in the table, but it was their first win in Croke Park since 2008.

On that occasion, Waterford defeated Tipperary by 1-20 to 1-18, before suffering a heavy defeat to Kilkenny in the All-Ireland final.

They did come close to ending that hoodoo in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, but a draw against the Cats was the outcome, before Kilkenny won the replay.

The Deise did pick up a NHL title in 2015, but their final win over Cork was played in Semple Stadium.

