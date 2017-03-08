Wicklow not interested in 'mark' 08 March 2017





Wicklow stand for the National Anthem Wicklow stand for the National Anthem

There’s not much interest in learning about the new ‘mark’ rule in Gaelic football in Wicklow if a recent course is anything to go by.

The county board with the aid of Wicklow referee Anthony Nolan organised an open course for GAA supporters informing them of the new rules including the ‘mark’.

However, only one person turned up for the event that was not only advertised online, but all clubs were notified through e-mail.

The course was held in Ballinakill on Monday night last and a Newcastle GAA club delegate was the sole participant.

Our hat goes off to that person who can now correct any of his comrades at club or county level, if they are unclear over the new rule!

