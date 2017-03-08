Murphy calls on supporters to come in force 08 March 2017





Wicklow's Andy O'Brien against Derry.

Wicklow hurlers are unbeaten in the NHL 2B campaign so far and their manager Seamus Murphy believes that with a bit more support, they can go on to win the division.

Three wins out of three have left them top of the table, and although Meath have a game in hand and a better scoring difference, Murphy stressed to the Wicklow People that they are working hard to achieve their goals.

The Wexford native added that with more support, they can go on to better things and so he has called on the supporters to come out for the clash against Down at Arklow on Sunday.

“We’re delighted for the lads, it’s them who are doing the hard work, they’re down in Ballinakill in slop, as the fella says, every place is like that now, but the players are getting a bit of a return now so I’d hope that Wicklow people come out and support these guys in Arklow next Sunday.”