Kelly backs footballers' promotion bid 08 March 2017





Clare's Tony Kelly looks on from the stands during his side's Allianz HL clash against Kilkenny at Cusack Park, Ennis.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Clare's Tony Kelly looks on from the stands during his side's Allianz HL clash against Kilkenny at Cusack Park, Ennis.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Clare football's progress in recent years has come as no surprise to 2013 Hurler of the Year Tony Kelly.

Last Sunday's Allianz FL Division 2 win over Cork has raised promotion expectations inside Banner football circles and Kelly says Colm Collins and his players are aiming high.

“They'd definitely need two more wins and they have Fermanagh, Kildare and Meath left,” he remarked to The Irish Daily Star.

“From beating Cork, there's no reason why they can't go into them games full of confidence and try and go for it and I think they will be going for it.

“Even before that the talk was, listening to people around the county, 'if they could stay up it'd be great'.

“But, from talking to lads I'd know within the panel, they're not thinking about staying up. They're thinking about winning as many games as they can.

“They train in the base where we train, and if you see the work that's going into it, it's massive.

“That win (against Cork) came without Gary (Brennan) playing who'd be considered one of their best footballers, so they've been on kind of a steady rise.”