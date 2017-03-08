Mixed news for Rossies 08 March 2017





Roscommon's Donie Smith.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Roscommon's Donie Smith.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

There is mixed news for Roscommon on the injury front.

Midfielder Kevin Higgins looks set to miss the remainder of the league with a persistent knee injury.

The Western Gaels player has been troubled by the injury for some time now and his rehab work looks set to take longer than initially thought.

In better news, Donie Smith’s elbow injury is not as bad as first feared and the talented Boyle player who was withdrawn at half time during the Kerry clash, only suffered bruising and will not miss any games.

Cian Connolly was withdrawn at half time during the defeat to the Kingdom after suffering a mild concussion and it remains to be seen if he will be passed fit by the medical staff to play in the next league game.

Ultan Harney and Cathal Compton are back in full training and should be available for selection for the clash against Monaghan on Sunday week.