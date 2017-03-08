"The only regret I have is that we didn't give them half enough of it" 08 March 2017





Donal Og Cusack in action for Cork in 2008.

The Cork hurlers let the County Board off the hook in their infamous strike of 2009, according to Donal Og Cusack

The three-time All-Ireland winner played a key role as goalkeeper during a successful era in the late 1990's and 2000's and he is the subject of the first episode of the 15th series of TG4's Laochra Gael.

The Cloyne clubman speaks about the highs and lows he experienced throughout his illustrious career and eflects on that turbulent period nine years ago which ended when manager Gerald McCarthy stood down.

“I regret anybody got hurt, I regret Gerald had to be in the position he had to be in because the fight was between the players and the board yet the board knew exactly what they were doing,” the current Clare coach says.

“But, in terms of regretting what we did, the only regret I have is that we didn't give them half enough of it.

“That when we had our foot on their chests we should went all the ways.”

Laochra Gael 2017 starts on TG4 next Wednesday, March 15, 9.30pm.