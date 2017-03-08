Cribbin: no room for complacency 08 March 2017





Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin.

Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin is adamant that his charges will not be complacent in any of their remaining games in the FL4 campaign.

A good win over Waterford last weekend has opened up some daylight for the Midlanders in second place.

Having dropped just one point in the campaign so far, the Lake County are many people’s favourites to gain promotion alongside Wexford.

However, Cribbin stressed to the Westmeath Examiner that they certainly won’t be taking any team for granted.

“If you take any game for granted in this division, in both 3 and 4 for that matter, you could end up in trouble. This is a tough division,” said Cribbin.

“You have to respect every team and the venues that are thrown at you and then deliver a performance.”

He added: “We’re starting to get momentum, our work rate is very impressive and we’re very pleased with how we’re going after two bad years in going from 2 to 3 and 3 to 4, in seasons in which we had a lot of injuries.”