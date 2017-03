2017 Dublin SFC and SHC draws 08 March 2017





The draws for the 2017 Dublin club senior football and hurling championships were made last night.

2016 All-Ireland champions Ballyboden St Endas versus 2014 county finalists St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh is the standout first round tie in the football, while reigning county champions St Vincents will begin their title defence against Round Towers of Clondalkin.

Runners-up in 2016, Castleknock will go head-to-head with Templeogue Synge St.

Meanwhile, in hurling, All-Ireland club finalists Cuala have been pitted against Ballyboden St Endas, Crumlin and Faughs in Group 1.

Kilmacud Crokes, who lost out to Cuala at the final stage last year, are in Group 3 along with Setanta, St Vincents and St Judes.

2017 DUBLIN SFC DRAW:

FIRST ROUND

Parnells v Fingal Ravens

St Sylvesters v St Annes

Skerries Harps v Fingallians

Na Fianna v Naomh Olaf

Clontarf v Thomas Davis

Whitehall Colmcille v St Marys

Castleknock v Templeogue Synge St.

Lucan Sarsfields v UCD

Kilmacud Crokes v Erins Isle

Ballyboden St Endas v St Oliver Plunketts

St Vincents v Round Towers (Clondalkin)

Ballinteer St Johns v St Maurs

Raheny v Cuala

St Brigids v St Peregrines

St Judes v Naomh Mearnóg

Ballymun Kickhams v St Patricks (Palmerstown)

2017 DUBLIN SHC DRAW:

GROUP 1

Cuala

Ballyboden St Enda's

Crumlin

Faughs

GROUP 2

Lucan Sarsfields

St Brigid's

Ballinteer St John's

Naomh Fionnbarra

GROUP 3

Kilmacud Crokes

Setanta

St Vincent's

St Judes

GROUP 4

O'Tooles

Naomh Barrog

Craobh Chiarain

Na Fianna