Attitude vital for Barrowsiders 08 March 2017





Carlow manager Colm Bonnar Carlow manager Colm Bonnar

Having the right attitude going into games is something that Carlow manager Colm Bonnar has implored on his players.

The Barrowsiders are currently in the driving seat in NHL 2A as they sit top of the table with two games to go.

Last weekend’s facile win over London has helped improve their score difference significantly.

Bonnar has put their good run down to the fact that every player in the squad is battling for the cause.

“It’s all about coming in with the right attitude,” Bonnar told the Carlow Nationalist. “We showed six changes from the team that drew with Antrim – with four injuries.

“All we can do is beat the opposition in front of us. We were 15-16 points up at half time (against London) and we came out then and scored goal. Every game has been pivotal.”