O'Brien points to mistakes 08 March 2017





Carlow football manager Turlough O'Brien. INPHO Carlow football manager Turlough O'Brien. INPHO

Carlow manager Turlough O’Brien is adamant that they can’t blame anyone but themselves for their defeat to Leitrim.

Speaking to the Carlow Nationalist, O’Brien stated that they made far too many mistakes in the game and it cost them dearly.

The Barrowsiders have three points from four games, but their chances of promotion looked to have slipped away after last weekend’s defeat.

“We’re not looking any further than ourselves,” said O’Brien. “We’re very disappointed with the performance. Our first half wasn’t good enough; our ball handling was poor. Balls hit the ground. We got blown for picking it up off the ground a few times. Those things shouldn’t happen.

“We have to pick up the pieces for the next two weeks. Waterford next. Promotion must be gone now. But that’s league football. It’s competitive. We came, we needed two points. It was a battle and they just got up by their noses. More power to them.”

