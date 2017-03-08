Banty's driving in style 08 March 2017





Manager Seamus McEnaney and Wexford players stand for the National Anthem Manager Seamus McEnaney and Wexford players stand for the National Anthem

Making the long journey from Carrickmacross to Wexford has just become a whole lot more comfortable for Model County football manager Seamus McEnaney.

‘Banty’ has been presented with a new Peugeot 508 in his capacity as a new Peugeot brand ambassador by Trinity Peugeot, a main dealer based in Ardcavan.

Wexford are currently riding high in Division Four as they maintain their push for promotion.

Dealer Principal Oliver Murphy told the Wexford People: “I would like to wish Seamus continued success with the Wexford footballers and we wish him many miles of happy and safe driving in his new Peugeot 508.

“This winning partnership has been cemented at a time when we have much to look forward too.”