2017 Ladies HEC O'Connnor Cup launched 08 March 2017





UCD claimed The O'Connor Cup UCD claimed The O'Connor Cup

The 2017 Ladies Highter Education Committee O’Connor Cup will take place this weekend and will be hosted by the Galway Mayo Institute of Technology.

2017 marks the 30th Anniversary of the Higher Education Committee competitions and to celebrate all six of the HEC competitions will be hosted together for the first time as the Lagan, Donaghy, Moynihan, Lynch, Giles and O’Connor Cups will take place between Friday and Sunday with the O’Connor and Giles Cup Finals to take place at Elvery’s McHale Park.

The Colleges competitions will get underway on Friday as the semi finals of the Lagan, Donaghy and Moynihan Cups all take place with the semi finals of the Lynch, Giles and O’Connor Cups taking place on Saturday, March 11th.

The O’Connor Cup final will also be televised by TG4 as it takes place at Elvery’s McHale Park.

University College Dublin will hope to make it a second O’Connor Cup title in a row as they hope to repeat their somewhat surprising 2016 triumph. UCD will have a difficult opening to their campaign as they are set to face a UCC side that are backboned by several of the All Ireland winning Cork team including sharp shooter Doireann O’Sullivan and All Star Marie Ambrose.

DCU will return to the O’Connor Cup after several frustrating years with a very strong side that will include Dublin star Siobhan Woods, Mayo’s Sarah Rowe and Tipperary’s rising star Aishling Moloney.

UL will be the semi final opposition for DCU as the Limerick College look to regain the trophy that they last claimed in 2015 before suffering defeat to UCD in last year’s decider, they will look to stars like Kerry’s Laura Rogers and Eimear Scally from Cork.

Should UL and UCD progress through to the decider it would be a repeat of the 2016 final and it would again see twin sisters, Nicola and Louise Ward, in opposition.

Updates from the O’Connor Cup will be available through the LGFA Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram accounts using the hashtag #OCCup2017

2017 Ladies HEC O’Connor Cup Weekend Fixtures

Friday, March 10th

Lagan Cup

11:00am, Semi Final 1: GMIT v Cavan Institute, Centre of Excellence (G. McMahon)

1:00pm, Semi Final 2: UUC v St. Pat’s Thurles, Centre of Excellence (K. Corcan)

Donaghy Cup

3:00pm, Semi Final 1: Marino v St. Pats 2, Centre of Excellence (G. McMahon)

5:00pm, Semi Final 2: RCSI v IT Tallaght, Centre of Excellence (IT Tallaght)

Moynihan Cup

4:00pm, Semi Final 1: DCU3 v UCD3, Castlebar Mitchell’s (K. Delahunty)

4:00pm, Semi Final 2: IT Blanch v MU2, Castlebar Mitchell’s (G. Chapman)

Saturday, March 11th

Lynch Cup

11:00am, Semi Final 1: WIT v UUJ, Centre of Excellence (G. Carmody)

11:00am, Semi Final 2: UCD2 v DIT, Centre of Excellence (N. McCormack)

Lagan Cup Final

12:00pm, Final: Winner Semi Final 1 v Winner Semi Final 2, Centre of Excellence

Giles Cup

1:00pm, Semi Final 1: DCU2 v MICL, Centre of Excellence (J. Niland)

3:00pm, Semi Final 2: TCD v MICL, Centre of Excellence (K. Delahunty)

O’Connor Cup

1:00pm, Semi Final 1: UL v DCU, Centre of Excellence (S. McNulty)

3:00pm, Semi Final 2: UCD v UCC, Centre of Excellence (M. Farrelly)

Donaghy Cup Final

3:45pm, Final: Winner Semi Final 1 v Winner Semi Final 2, Castlebar Mitchell’s

Moynihan Cup Final

5:00pm, Final: Winner Semi Final 1 v Winner Semi Final 2, Castlebar Mitchell’s

Sunday, March 12th

Lynch Cup Final

11:45pm, Final: Winner Semi Final 1 v Winner Semi Final 2, Castlebar Mitchell’s

Giles Cup Final

1:45pm, Finall: Winner Semi Final 1 v Winner Semi Final 2, Elvery’s McHale Park

O’Connor Cup Final

4:00pm, Final: Winner Semi Final 1 v Winner Semi Final 2, Elvery’s McHale Park