So far, so good for Fennelly 08 March 2017





Kilkenny's Michael Fennelly picks up an injury against Waterford.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Kilkenny's Michael Fennelly picks up an injury against Waterford.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Michael Fennelly has confirmed that he will play no part in the Kilkenny's Allianz HL Division 1A campaign.

The former Hurler of the Year's rehabilitation from the Achilles tendon injury he suffered in last year's All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay against Waterford is going according to plan but he is targeting the Leinster SHC for a return to action.

“The recovery is ongoing,” he revealed to The Irish Independent.

“I will be a while yet. There is no script for a return at the moment.

"The story is so far, so good.”