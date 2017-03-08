Team news: Laois U21 XV to face Louth 08 March 2017





Meath's Adam Flanagan and Brian Daly of Laois.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Meath's Adam Flanagan and Brian Daly of Laois.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Laois boss Gary Kavanagh has named his starting fifteen to face Louth in the Leinster U21FC quarter-final at O'Moore Park tonight (throw-in 7.30pm).

The side includes a host of players with senior inter-county experience with defenders James Kelly, Eoin Buggie, Daniel O'Reilly and midfielder Danny Luttrell all being regulars for the O'Moore County in their Allianz League campaign this season.

Barrowhouse's Brian Daly, who is also a member of Peter Creedon's senior panel, will captain Kavanagh's charges from centre-forward while Ballyfin star Sean Moore starts at full-forward.

Laois (Leinster U21FC v Louth): Aaron Cooney; James Kelly, Shane Nerney, Trevor Collins; Patrick O’Sullivan, Eoin Buggie, Daniel O’Reilly; David Connolly, Danny Luttrell; Darragh Connolly, Brian Daly, Conor Whelehan; Colm Murphy, Sean Moore, Brian Byrne.