Hurling: Five to Watch 08 March 2017





We have picked out five young players to watch for the 2017 inter-county hurling season.

The National Hurling Leagues offer managers the opportunity to unearth new talent and this year’s campaign is no different.

Already there have been a few notable performances as players who are either new to squads or on the fringes for the past year, stake a claim for a championship starting berth.

So hoganstand.com have decided to take a look at five players who we feel could play a major part in the 2017 All-Ireland SHC.



Conor Gleeson (Waterford)

Waterford have had a mixed start to the NHL, but Gleeson has started all their games so far and has looked very impressive.

A member of the victorious All-Ireland under-21 side that lifted the title last year, the talented dual player would most certainly be lining out for the Waterford footballers, if he hadn’t decided to focus on the small ball code.

Has shown great versatility by playing at wing back and midfield during the league so far and if he stays injury free he should start the Munster SHC clash against either Tipperary or Cork on June 18th.



James Maher (Kilkenny)

Two thousand and sixteen will live long in the memory for Maher as there were mixed emotions for the talented youngster.

A couple of brilliant league performances had him earmarked to impress in the championship, but a freak farming accident saw Maher break his knee cap and effectively end his season.

He is back to full fitness now and has made a couple of substitution appearances for the Cats. If he can reach the level he was at last year, then a big 2017 is in store for the St Lachtain’s clubman.



Ronan Lynch (Limerick)

Lynch is a couple of years with the Limerick senior hurlers now, but is still only 21.

His league form has saw him record some incredible scores including 3-11 against Kerry and 0-11 against Offaly.

The Na Piarsaigh clubman was a big loss for the Shannonsiders in their opening day defeat to Wexford.

However, despite plying his trade in 1B this year, he looks set to form a formidable forward line alongside Shane Dowling and Co come the summer.



Ben Quinn (Dublin)

Another talented dual player who has an All-Ireland under-21 football medal to his credit as well as Leinster under-21 successes in both codes.

Quinn has been very dependable in Dublin’s league matches this year, playing in a number of positions.

Looked assured and composed at wing back in last Saturday’s defeat to Waterford and is one of a new breed of hurler coming through the ranks in the capital.



Aaron Shanagher (Clare)

Won a national hurling league title last year, but the 20-year-old has started the 2017 campaign in emphatic fashion.

Outstanding in the league win over Kilkenny last month, Shanagher’s strength and speed is a real handful for defenders.

The Wolfe Tones man’s is well able to take his score, but his unselfishness and work rate have set up many scores for his team mates as he linked up very well with Podge Collins in last weekend’s defeat to Tipperary.





