Jack's back 08 March 2017





Wexford's Jack Guiney.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Wexford's Jack Guiney.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald is pleased to have Jack Guiney back in the squad.

Guiney was introduced as a 47th minute substitute during the 15-point win over Kerry last weekend.

It ended a two-year absence from the inter-county scene for the Rathnure clubman and he marked his return by scoring 1-01 during his time on the pitch.

Fitzgerald told the Wexford People that Guiney’s return was a massive boost to the squad and he added that the DIT student had worked hard since his return.

“Jack has worked hard with us over the last number of months. He had an injury that set him back some seven weeks,” said Fitzgerald.

“While he has some way to go he is working hard to get there. There are also several other players striving to get back to fitness, so hopefully we will have a full squad shortly.”