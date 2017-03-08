"It's crazy, absolutely bonkers, and everyone can see that" 08 March 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Cuala's Cian O'Callaghan clears his lines.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Trying to juggle club, county and college commitments has left Dublin hurler Cian O'Callaghan frustrated with the GAA calendar.

Currently preparing for Cuala's All-Ireland Club SHC final showdown with Ballyea, O'Callaghan has been forced to stand idly by as his county team-mate struggle to make an impression in the Allianz HL Division 1A.

“It’s crazy, absolutely bonkers, and everyone can see that,” he told The Irish Times.

“We had a 13-week gap, between the Leinster final and the semi-final, which I suppose is unheard of in any other sport. But the lads managed it very well.

“It just seems crazy that you can’t play for the teams that you should be playing for. Moving forward, everyone knows it’s flawed, and everyone knows it has to be addressed. It’s brilliant to be preparing for a club final, but it does seem crazy the way it is currently.

“This was my also my last year in UCD and I wasn’t able to play Fitzgibbon because it clashed [with Cuala]. I played the first two matches, but that was it, and after that had to hand over the captaincy too.”