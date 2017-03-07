Six games in 19 days 07 March 2017





Cork's national hurling league Division 1A clash with Kilkenny on Sunday was Luke Meade's sixth game in 19 days.

Meade was one of the stars of Mary Immaculate College's Fitzgibbon Cup success last week and Rebels selector Pat Hartnett points out that, even though the Leesiders have plenty of young blood, they all have a lot of recent miles on the clock:

"Some of our younger players had a lot of games done," he notes in The Irish Daily Star. "Luke Meade has been absolutely outstanding but he's had what ... six games in 19 days?

"That's a lot between Fitzgibbon Cup and all that. It's not an excuse. That's just a fact. A lot of the young lads have had a lot of miles in their legs."