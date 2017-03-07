Donaghy selected on Ireland basketball squad 07 March 2017





Kieran Donaghy in action for St Brendan's Tralee Kieran Donaghy in action for St Brendan's Tralee

Kerry footballer Kieran Donaghy has been named on the 20-man Ireland basketball squad.

The former Footballer of the Year is one of two Tralee Warriors players to feature on head coach Pete Strickland's first Irish selection. Donaghy has been instrumental in his team’s rise to third place in the Super League.

Strictland is returning to Ireland in April to start preparing his players for the 2018 Small Nations Tournament. “It is my avowed goal to make this Irish team a living embodiment to teamwork, hard work and basketball acumen that all of Europe must contend with,” he promises.

Although training with Eamonn Fitzmaurice's squad once a week, four-times All Star Donaghy has yet to feature for Kerry this year, but his basketball exploits will not interfere with his GAA commitments.