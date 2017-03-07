Team news: O'Shaughnessy one of five seniors in Tipp U21 side 07 March 2017





Derry's Danny Heavron with Colm O'Shaughnessy of Tipperary ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Derry's Danny Heavron with Colm O'Shaughnessy of Tipperary ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Tipperary have named a powerful-looking team to take on Limerick in the Munster U21 FC on Wednesday night.

Corner back Colm O'Shaughnessy featured in last year's All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Mayo at Croke Park, while Willie Connors, Jack Kennedy, Aidan Buckley and Emmet Moloney are also current members of the Premier County's senior panel.

Meanwhile, Stephen Quirke is on the Tipp senior hurling squad. Captained by midfielder Danny Owens, Tipperary will start seven 2015 All-Ireland MFC finalists in the Gaelic Grounds tomorrow.

Tipperary (Munster U21 FC V Limerick): Charlie Manton; Willie Connors, Liam Ryan, Colm O'Shaughnessy; Daire Brennan, Liam Fahey, Paudie Feehan; Danny Owens, Jack Kennedy; Aidan Buckley, Stephen Quirke, Emmet Moloney; Joe Ryan, Jack Butler, Brendan Martin.