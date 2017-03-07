Player strike wouldn't achieve anything - McKaigue 07 March 2017





Slaughtneil's Chrissy McKaigue with Patrick Begley of St. Kiernan's.

Slaughtneil's Chrissy McKaigue with Patrick Begley of St. Kiernan's.

Chrissy McKaigue says it would be a mistake for the CPA to call a player strike in response to the new Super 8 championship format.

The fledgling club players' representative body made it clear to the GAA that it was strongly opposed to the proposed system, which was voted in at Congress regardless and will begin on a three-year trial basis in 2018. There are now fears that the CPA might go down the strike route but Derry and Slaughtneil ace McKaigue can't see this happening:

"I certainly wouldn't agree with that. That is not the answer, that won't achieve anything. Every action has a reaction and more people than ever have rowed in behind the CPA," he is quoted in The Irish Independent.

"The CPA doesn't want to create any hostility or any kind of divide. All it wants to do is give the club players a voice, and one of the big things is condensing the intercounty season. Look at the Ulster Football Championship, how can it take 13 or 14 weeks to run off?

"What common sense is there in that? What player welfare? How is that helping the club? These are questions that haven't been answered. It is not as if we are trying to promote something that is really controversial, we are just trying to make the game better.

"I have never been to Congress and don't think I ever will but a lot of the men and women that are voting for these things maybe don't understand the playing perspective as much as they should. Players tweeting that they don't share the same views that their county board delegates are voting in - there is something not right there."