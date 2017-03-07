It's like the Qualifiers in March for Tyrone... 07 March 2017





Tyrone's Tiernan McCann with Dermot Malone of Monaghan during their side's Allianz FL clash at Healy Park, Omagh.

Tyrone will be in national football league action on five successive weekends.

The rescheduling of their Round Three Division One clash with Cavan to this Sunday means the Red Hands will lock horns with Monaghan, Cavan, Donegal, Mayo and Kerry within a month.

“Five weeks in a row is a bit like the All-Ireland Qualifiers, but the competitiveness and fitness is testament to the coaching of Peter Donnelly. Tuesday nights are now probably going to be recovery-based sessions and all these things are important now in the modern game," Tiernan McCann notes in The Irish News.

“There's a squad of 33 players and it's probably going to be a case of using them in the next few weeks. Playing the matches is good as long as you can keep on top of the injuries and the recovery.

“It's extremely important to get the home points because I think we're going to be on the road more in the next few weeks. We want to make Healy Park something of a fortress because in the past people maybe said that Tyrone didn't perform well here.

“Everyone seems to become closer on the weekends away which results in really good performances. So, we're trying to get that same level at home.”