Ex-Faithful star's "pure disbelief"

Offaly manager Pat Flanagan.

Offaly manager Pat Flanagan.

Former Offaly footballer Colm Quinn was stunned by the nature of the Faithful County's heaviest defeat in 116 years.

Pat Flanagan's charges lost to Armagh by 30 points on Sunday and Quinn admits he didn't see it coming: "I can't put my finger on it considering Armagh haven't shown anything to suggest that they are head and shoulders above everyone else in the division. You couldn't have envisaged the game being over after 20 minutes," the Ballycumber clubman states in The Irish Independent.

"I know the amount of work going on behind the scenes and they're trying to do the right things and ticking the right boxes of what needs to be done at that level so for a result like that to happen, it's just pure disbelief.

"They have no choice but to write it off. You have to sit down and be honest and tell a few home truths. The management are going into their third year and your whole record can't be based on one game, you can't become that bad a team after one result but it's critical that they don't go down to Division Four. It's all hands on deck to wipe the slate clean and get back on track now."