"Harsh stuff" got to Down players 07 March 2017





Down's Kevin McKernan.

Kevin McKernan admits that a lot of the negative stuff written about Down over the past years took its toll on the players.

As the Mourne County went 22 months without a league or championship victory, the knives were out and the players came in for a ridiculous amount of criticism:

“We went through a run of games previous to Meath and there was a lot of harsh assessment in terms of media,” Burren ace McKernan told The Irish News. “People were looking to create a massive story out of absolutely nothing and these lads have lives to lead outside of that.

“We read it, or we don’t directly read it but we listen to it from people who have read it, and we carry that burden into training and into our lives.

“To get two wins like that and hear lads with a wee bit of a positive edge is a nice feeling. That’s what you play football for, to get results and there was no-one hurting more than the boys over the past 18 months.

“There was no photocopies of articles going up, but you harness that. You lift the bag every night to go out to training and you think: ‘What is in this for me?’ If it’s giving someone an opportunity to put men down through a newspaper or on social media it’s hard to avoid it and it’s harsh stuff that people are putting out there.”