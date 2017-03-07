Five not-so-young footballers who have impressed in the Allianz Football League 07 March 2017





It’s not just the young bucks who are setting the world alight so far in this year’s national football league.

Proving the importance of experience, a host of thirty-somethings are showing that class is permanent with stunning displays for their respective counties. These men aren't afraid to roll up their sleeves at a time of year when they could be forgiven for taking it easy.

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin):

The 35-year-old Dubs netminder has been there, done it and bought the t-shirt at this stage but there are no signs of the Parnells clubman’s powers diminishing as he continues to set the standard for the rest to follow. As the holders sent Mayo home from Croke Park with their tails between their legs on Saturday night, Cluxton made vital saves to deny Cillian O’Connor and Kevin McLoughlin in the first half, while his distribution is just taken for granted at this stage. He doesn’t need to come up and hit ‘45s’ or frees anymore with Dean Rock around, but the four-times All-Ireland winner remains one of the most influential players on this incredible Dublin team.

Sean Cavanagh (Tyrone)

Now 34 years old, Cavanagh is like a vintage wine that seems to get better with age. Considering that he is invariably in the thick of the action, the Moy clubman’s intercountry career – which began in 2002 and has yielded three All-Ireland medals so far – has been little short of phenomenal. On Saturday night in Omagh, when the Red Hands were struggling to put 13-man Monaghan to the sword, their veteran talisman came off the bench for the last quarter and duly proceeded to fire over three late, calming, match-clinching scores.

Ciaran Lyng (Wexford)

All Star nominee Lyng will turn 31 this July and is a key cog in the Model County revival under Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney. The St Martin’s dual star stuck over three points on Sunday as Wexford defeated Wicklow by three points to maintain their 100% record at the top of Division Four.





Frank McGlynn (Donegal)

Donegal are in transition at present, with a lot of young blood injected into the team by Rory Gallagher, so 2012 All-Ireland winner McGlynn – also born in 1986 – qualifies for veteran status. McGlynn produced an assured display at centre back on Saturday night as Cavan were left red-faced at Breffni Park, even raiding forward to knock over a trademark first-half point.

Killian Young (Kerry)

Having turned 30 in January, Killian arguably now possesses one of the most ironic surnames in gaelic football. The Renard clubman has been an integral part of the Kingdom set-up since 2006 and has pocketed four All-Irelands during that time. He’s also put a Who’s Who of forwards in his pocket and togged out at full back on Sunday as a side managed by former intercounty team-mate Eamonn Fitzmaurice got the better of Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park to keep their league hopes alive.