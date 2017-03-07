Tobin calls for Royal consistency 07 March 2017





Meath's Donnacha Tobin with Shane walsh Galway during the NFL Division 2 game at Pairc Tailteann Meath's Donnacha Tobin with Shane walsh Galway during the NFL Division 2 game at Pairc Tailteann

Donnacha Tobin has stressed the need for Meath to perform with more consistency.

The Royal County opened their Division Two account with victory over Derry and beat Galway at the weekend, but slipped to defeats at the hands of Kildare and Down. Cork are next up.

"It's about getting the consistency, that's what we are striving for from now on and for the rest of the league," Blackhall Gaels clubman Tobin notes in The Irish Independent.

"There are a lot of new lads on the panel who are trying to get used to our way of playing and they are starting to get more comfortable with it, and I think you saw it. There was belief until the very end that we could get the result we needed. I think the consistency will come, we just need to work on that.

"Throughout the O'Byrne Cup and the league, a hell of a lot of lads have got game-time which is massive. The way intercounty football is now you need not 21 but 30 or 35 of a strong panel of lads all pushing themselves and each other on. We have that.

"The 26 that were named (against Galway), any one of them could have played and we would have got the same result. And there are lads at home who were the same who are only raring to go, so that is driving everyone on."