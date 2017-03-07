Team news: four seniors in Treaty U21 XV 07 March 2017





Cork's Alan O'Connor and Hugh Bourke of Limerick.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Cork's Alan O'Connor and Hugh Bourke of Limerick.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Limerick include four senior players in the team named to face Tipperary in the Munster U21 FC tomorrow night.



Captain Killian Ryan, wing back Brian Fanning, centre forward Hugh Bourke and corner forward Brian Donovan have all represented the Treaty County at senior level.

All four were members of the U21 side that came within three points of Kerry last March. Half backs Sean Murphy and Michael Donovan are also survivors from last year's campaign, as is midfielder Tommie Childs.

Limerick (Munster U21 FC V Tipperary): Richard Hayes; David Connolly, Jim Liston, Edward Sheehy; Brian Fanning, Sean Murphy, Michael Donovan; Josh Ryan, Tommie Childs; Padraig De Brun, Hugh Bourke, Killian Ryan; Kieran Daly, AJ O'Connor, Brian Donovan.