Tony Kelly would love to see a Super 8 championships format introduced in hurling.

There's a feeling that the ancient game is being left to languish by the powers that be as Congress continuously seeks out new initiatives to try to make football more attractive. The imbalance is best demonstrated by the fact that, once the Super 8 system is introduced, there will be 18 SFC matches played in July and August compared to just five in the SHC.

“I hear a lot of lads giving out about the ‘Super 8’ in the football, but if something like that were to come into the hurling I’d be a fan of it," Ballyea and Clare star Kelly told The Irish Times. "Maybe because there are fewer hurling teams, compared to football. Every football county in Ireland wants to play in the All-Ireland.

“I don’t know how the ‘Super 8’ is going to work out in the football because there are an awful lot of teams. But I think something like that in the hurling would give better games as well. Even last year, there were two good semi-finals, and a final, and that was about it really.

“And I don’t think the final was even as good as the semi-finals. But if you had that in July and August, hurling games like that, it would bring on hurling in leaps and bounds. We don’t have as many hurling teams as they do in football so I think something like that would really benefit hurling."

The 2013 Hurler of the Year added that he would be in favour of abolishing the Munster championship if necessary to make way for a new format: “In Munster, for all the hurling teams, I honestly don’t think it’s their overall goal. It’s a massive achievement to win it but their overall goal is to get to Croke Park and win the All-Ireland. So personally I wouldn’t have an objection if they did get rid of the Munster championship and had an all-out proper All-Ireland series ran off, with everyone in it.”