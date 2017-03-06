Team news: Kingdom U21s without O Beaglaoich and Crokes trio for provincial opener
06 March 2017
Kerry's Jason Foley against Tipperary.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.
Kerry are set to be without senior defender Brian O Beaglaoich and Dr Crokes trio Gavin White, Micheal Burns and Jordan Kiely for Wednesday's Munster U21FC quarter-final against Clare in Tralee (throw-in 7.30pm).
O Beaglaoich is absent from the match-day panel due to injury, while White, Burns and Kiely are preparing for their club's All-Ireland final on St Patrick’s Day.
But despite the absence of such key players, manager Jack O'Connor has named a strong starting side that includes six of the one that lined out in last year's provincial final defeat to Cork.
Full-back line trio Tom (Leo) O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, midfield pair Barry O’Sullivan, Brian O Seanachain and wing-forward Matthew Flaherty all started the 2016 decider against the Rebels.
The Kingdom are bidding to win a first provincial title in this grade since 2008.
Kerry (Munster U21FC v Clare): Shane Ryan; Tom (Leo) O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Brian Sugrue, Andrew Barry, Daniel O'Brien; Barry O’Sullivan, Brian O Seanachain; Brandon Barrett, Sean O’Shea, Matthew Flaherty; Conor Geaney, Matthew O'Sullivan, Cathal Bambury.
Subs: Eoghan O’Brien, Killian Spillane, Cormac Coffey, Ivan Parker, Jack Morgan, Roibeard O Se, Lee O’Donoghue, John Mark Foley, Graham O’Sullivan.