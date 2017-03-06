Team news: Kingdom U21s without O Beaglaoich and Crokes trio for provincial opener

06 March 2017

Kerry's Jason Foley against Tipperary.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Kerry are set to be without senior defender Brian O Beaglaoich and Dr Crokes trio Gavin White, Micheal Burns and Jordan Kiely for Wednesday's Munster U21FC quarter-final against Clare in Tralee (throw-in 7.30pm).

O Beaglaoich is absent from the match-day panel due to injury, while White, Burns and Kiely are preparing for their club's All-Ireland final on St Patrick’s Day.

But despite the absence of such key players, manager Jack O'Connor has named a strong starting side that includes six of the one that lined out in last year's provincial final defeat to Cork.

Full-back line trio Tom (Leo) O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, midfield pair Barry O’Sullivan, Brian O Seanachain and wing-forward Matthew Flaherty all started the 2016 decider against the Rebels.

The Kingdom are bidding to win a first provincial title in this grade since 2008.

Kerry (Munster U21FC v Clare): Shane Ryan; Tom (Leo) O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Brian Sugrue, Andrew Barry, Daniel O'Brien; Barry O’Sullivan, Brian O Seanachain; Brandon Barrett, Sean O’Shea, Matthew Flaherty; Conor Geaney, Matthew O'Sullivan, Cathal Bambury.

Subs: Eoghan O’Brien, Killian Spillane, Cormac Coffey, Ivan Parker, Jack Morgan, Roibeard O Se, Lee O’Donoghue, John Mark Foley, Graham O’Sullivan.




Most Read Stories

Five young footballers who have impressed in the Allianz Football League

HS football team of the week

GAA tweets of the week

What they said ... the football weekend in quotes

Dublin's strength in depth - Banty has a point!

'Pick of Leinster' wouldn't beat Dubs, says Banty


Android app on Google Play