Team news: Kingdom U21s without O Beaglaoich and Crokes trio for provincial opener 06 March 2017





Kerry's Jason Foley against Tipperary.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kerry's Jason Foley against Tipperary.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Kerry are set to be without senior defender Brian O Beaglaoich and Dr Crokes trio Gavin White, Micheal Burns and Jordan Kiely for Wednesday's Munster U21FC quarter-final against Clare in Tralee (throw-in 7.30pm).

O Beaglaoich is absent from the match-day panel due to injury, while White, Burns and Kiely are preparing for their club's All-Ireland final on St Patrick’s Day.

But despite the absence of such key players, manager Jack O'Connor has named a strong starting side that includes six of the one that lined out in last year's provincial final defeat to Cork.

Full-back line trio Tom (Leo) O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, midfield pair Barry O’Sullivan, Brian O Seanachain and wing-forward Matthew Flaherty all started the 2016 decider against the Rebels.

The Kingdom are bidding to win a first provincial title in this grade since 2008.

Kerry (Munster U21FC v Clare): Shane Ryan; Tom (Leo) O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Brian Sugrue, Andrew Barry, Daniel O'Brien; Barry O’Sullivan, Brian O Seanachain; Brandon Barrett, Sean O’Shea, Matthew Flaherty; Conor Geaney, Matthew O'Sullivan, Cathal Bambury.

Subs: Eoghan O’Brien, Killian Spillane, Cormac Coffey, Ivan Parker, Jack Morgan, Roibeard O Se, Lee O’Donoghue, John Mark Foley, Graham O’Sullivan.