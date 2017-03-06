Dublin's strength in depth - Banty has a point! 06 March 2017





The Dublin team huddle before the drawn 2016 All-Ireland SFC final against Mayo at Croke Park.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. The Dublin team huddle before the drawn 2016 All-Ireland SFC final against Mayo at Croke Park.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

“The only team that's probably capable of beating them is the Dublin second string team...”

That's Wexford manager's Seamus McEnaney verdict on the embarrassment of riches at Jim Gavin's disposal.

'Banty' came out with the statement after the metropolitans extended their unbeaten run to 33 games courtesy of a surprisingly one-sided victory over Mayo in Croke Park over the weekend.

On closer examination it looks like the Monaghan native might not be too far off the mark.

Dublin's provincial opponents were left red-faced a after their 'development squad' captured O'Byrne Cup honours earlier this year while here's an alternative 15 we put together made up of players who didn't tog out last Saturday night.

And it's a team that would take some beating...

1. Evan Comerford; 2. Ross McGowan, 3. Kevin O'Brien, 4. Jonny Cooper; 5. James McCarthy, 6. Cian O'Sullivan, 7. Jack McCaffrey; 8. Denis Bastick, 9. Jason Whelan; 10. Paul Mannion, 11. Diarmuid Connolly, 12. Con O'Callaghan; 13. Cormac Costello, 14. Bernard Brogan, 15. Paul Hudson.

For the record... The team and substitutes that were used in the 12-point beating of Mayo....

1. Stephen Cluxton; 2. Philly McMahon, 3. Michael Fitzsimons, 4. David Byrne; 5. Darren Daly, 6. John Small, 7. Eric Lowndes; 8. Brian Fenton, 9. Michael Daragh Macauley; 10. Niall Scully, 11. Dean Rock, 12. Shane B Carthy; 13. Ciaran Kilkenny, 14. Eoghan O'Gara, 15. Conor McHugh. Subs: Paddy Andrews, Paul Flynn, Kevin McManamon, Ciaran Reddin, Emmett O Conghaile, Conor Mullally.

Wouldn't it be interesting to be a fly on the wall at one of Dublin's behind doors A versus B training games!