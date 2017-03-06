Five young footballers who have impressed in the Allianz Football League 06 March 2017





We take a look at some of the rookies who have caught the eye in the Allianz Football League so far:



Jason McGee (Donegal)

For a team in heavy transition, Donegal have fared surprisingly well in Division 1.

Rory Gallagher is fortunate to have an abundance of talented youngsters at his disposal, including last year’s minor joint captain Jason McGee.

The Cloughaneely midfielder has been one of the finds of the season, especially given that Donegal have lost Neil Gallagher and Rory Kavanagh to retirement, while Odhran Mac Niallais is taking a year out.

Unfortunately for McGee, he suffered a shoulder injury against Cavan on Saturday night which is expected to sideline him for at least three weeks.





Ryan Burns (Louth)

It’s nearly three years since Burns first came to burst onto the inter-county scene as a 17-year-old when coming off the bench to score the winning goal against Westmeath in a Leinster SFC first round match in Mullingar.

Since then, he has established himself a key member of the attack and has amassed 3-13 in the Wee County’s four games to date, including 2-3 against Offaly and 1-2 against Antrim yesterday.

Colin Kelly has Louth playing with great belief and confidence as they close in on back-to-back league promotions. The form of his Hunterstown Rovers corner forward certainly bodes well for the rest of the season.





Ben McCormack (Kildare)

Kildare manager Cian O’Neill hailed McCormack as a special talent after he marked his Allianz League debut last month with 1-3 against Meath and a further 1-2 against Cork in the second round.

The Sarsfields youngster, who was the Kildare club footballer of the year for 2016, had previously played in all four of the Lilywhites’ O’Byrne Cup games.

“He’s a special talent, he’s been showing it for years and it’s great to see his line is still rising,” O’Neill said of McCormack, whose recovery from injury couldn’t save Kildare from succumbing to a surprise Leinster U21FC quarter-final defeat to Longford last week.





Niall Scully (Dublin)

An All-Ireland minor and U21 medallist in 2012 and 2014 respectively, Scully has been a revelation for Dublin since the turn of the year.

He excelled in both the half back and half forward lines as a ‘third string’ Dublin side lifted the O’Byrne Cup in January. He was man of the match in the semi-final and final, and was also the All-Ireland champions’ standout performer in their Allianz League opening round win over Cavan.

Scorer of a brilliant goal against Donegal last Sunday week, the Templeogue Synge Street clubman has grabbed his opportunity with both hands and has provided Jim Gavin with another exciting option.





Keelan Sexton (Clare)

Still only 19, Sexton’s emergence as a lethal finisher has coincided with Clare’s remarkable football rise.

The Kilmurry-Ibrickane youngster has picked up from where he left off last season when the Banner won the Allianz League Division 3 title and reached the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final by scoring goals against Down and Galway in recent weeks.

Sexton and Clare now have their sights set on promotion to the top flight next season after a famous win over Cork yesterday.