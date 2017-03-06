HS football team of the week 06 March 2017





A steward cleans the bench for the traditional team photographs before the Allianz FL clash between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park.

Things are beginning to heat up across the four divisions of the Allianz Football Leagues, here's our foootball team of the week...

1. David Clarke (Mayo)



Mayo's players failed to perform up to scratch in Croker on Saturday evening with the notable exception of Clarke who pulled off a string of fine saves.





2. Brian Malone (Wexford)



The defender made the scoresheet with a point as Seamus McEnaney's charges preserved their unbeaten run in Division 4 against Wicklow.



3. Neil McGee (Donegal)



McGee and Donegal are sitting pretty in third place on the Division 1 table following their eight point success over Cavan.





4. Philly McMahon (Dublin)



Much has been made of Mayo's malfunction but McMahon and his hard-working team-mates ensured space was at a premium for the men from the west.



5. Darragh O'Hanlon (Down)



Down built on their win over Meath with a convincing eight point victory over Ulster rivals Derry and O'Hanlon top scored for Eamonn Burns' side with six points.





6. Eric Lowndes (Dublin)



In the absence of James McCarthy, Cian O'Sullivan and Jack McCaffrey, Lowndes gave Jim Gavin and his selectors plenty of food for thought.



7. Keelan Cawley (Sligo)



Sligo reignited their promotion bid with a 0-18 to 2-10 win over Laois and half-back Cawley impressed with two points from play.





8. Ciaran Thompson (Donegal)



Finished with five points to his name, the Naomh Conaill clubman was one of the standout performers in Donegal's success in Kingspan Breffni Park.



9. Tommy Moolick (Kildare)



Kildare suffered a surprise defeat to Derry last time out but a brace of goals from their physically imposing midfielder helped them return to winning ways at Fermanagh's expense.





10. Eoin Cleary (Clare)



Despite lining out minus the services of captain Gary Brennan, Clare lowered Cork's colours with a fantastic display in Ennis.



11. Stefan Campbell (Armagh)



It was all one way traffic at the Athletic Grounds as the hosts romped to a 30 point victory over Offaly and Campbell contributed 1-4 to the Orchard County's cause.





12. Peter Harte (Tyrone)



Harte was his usual efficient self as the Red Hands brought Monaghan's unbeaten Division 1 run to an end in Healy Park.



13. Dean Rock (Dublin)



The importance of Rock's accuracy from placed balls was, once again, highlighted at GAA headquarters and he raised eight white flags (two from play) on behalf of the team in sky blue.





14. Paul Geaney (Kerry)



The Dingle player registered 1-6 (0-4 from frees) as the Kingdom put Roscommon to the sword at Dr Hyde Park.



15. Donal Lenihan (Meath)



Meath resuscitated their promotion hopes with a one point victory over Galway and Lenihan was the Tribesmen's main tormentor-in-chief with 1-5.