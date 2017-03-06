Tipp v Longford re-fixed for Saturday 06 March 2017





The postponed Tipperary v Longford Allianz Football League Division 3 tie between Tipperary and Longford has been rescheduled for next Saturday at 5pm in Semple Stadium.

It will form part of a double-header with the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A meeting of heavyweights Tipperary and Kilkenny, which has a 7pm throw-in.

The football game was also due to be part of a double-header with the Tipp v Clare hurling fixture in Thurles yesterday, but was controversially postponed on Saturday amid fears that the pitch would not stand up to the two games because of heavy rainfall.

There is no word yet on when the postponed Roscommon v Meath Allianz Hurling League Division 2B game will be played.