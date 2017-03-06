Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh made honorary 'Friend of the GAA Museum' 06 March 2017





Veteran broadcaster and commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh has been made an ‘Honorary Friend of the GAA Museum’ in recognition of his legendary contribution as ‘the voice of Gaelic Games’ for more than six decades.

The announcement was made by GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghaíl at the launch of the GAA Museum’s new ‘Friends of the GAA Museum’membership programme.

Friendship has always been at the heart of the GAA and the programme has been created to support the GAA Museum in its mission to promote our national games by preserving their values, culture and most importantly, the people who have contributed to the Association.

One of the highlights of becoming a ‘Friend’ is an exclusive invitation to a VIP gala evening at the GAA Museum with other avid supporters. An official presentation will be made to Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh at this event.

The annual membership allows unlimited access to the GAA Museum with a guest throughout the year and a special guided tour with the Museum Curator. Friends will also receive a personal membership card, a welcome pack with a personalised mini-hurley in their county colours, a complimentary Stadium Tour, and discounts at the GAA Museum shop and café.

The legendary broadcaster said, “I am absolutely honoured to be made the first Friend of the GAA Museum. The GAA have been my passion, my career and my life, and I look forward to meeting other friends who sign up for membership. It’s a chance for you to help protect our unique GAA heritage for future generations to come.”

Ó Fearghaíl commented: “I want to congratulate Mícheál who has indeed been a great friend to the GAA for so many years through his coverage, promotion and support of Gaelic Games.”

“Making life-long friendships is one of the intrinsic benefits of being a part of our Association and this new initiative in the GAA Museum will be popular with people who appreciate our rich history and culture.”

GAA Museum Director, Niamh McCoy, said: “The GAA Museum is dedicated to honouring those who have made an outstanding contribution to our national games and Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh is one of the greatest legends of them all, so we are absolutely thrilled to make him an Honorary Friend.

“We are calling on our friends in the GAA community to join Mícheál. We only have 200 annual memberships available so it’s an exclusive group and a novel gift idea for anyone passionate about Gaelic Games, history and culture.”

The GAA Museum is the national custodian of all archives and artefacts of the Gaelic Athletic Association, and funds raised through the membership programme will assist in the acquisition of more artefacts and documents, the care of collections, and the restoration and enhancements to existing displays.

For an annual membership of €100, Friends will receive:

A membership card

A welcome pack including a personalised GAA Museum gift

Complimentary access to the Museum throughout the year for you and a guest

An invitation for you and a guest to an annual gala event at the Museum

An invitation for you and a guest to a yearly special guided tour of the Museum by the GAA Museum Curator

A monthly e-zine on everything that’s happening at the Museum

Two complimentary Croke Park Stadium Tour tickets

20% discount on all GAA Museum Shop merchandise

20% discount at the GAA Museum’s Blackthorn Café

Apply now to be a Friend of the GAA Museum on www.crokepark.ie/gaamuseum-friend