HS hurling team of the week 06 March 2017





Tempers flare between both sets of players during the Allianz HL clash between Kilkenny and Cork at Nowlan Park.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Tipperary continue to set the pace in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling Leagues, here is our hurling team of the week...



1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)



The Cats' number one denied Cork with a number of fine stops and also sent over a couple of long range frees for good measure.



2. Joe O'Dwyer (Tipperary)



The Tipp defence stood up well to the threat posed by Clare's attacking unit.





3. Eoghan O'Donnell (Dublin)



O'Donnell produced another fine showing but was powerless to prevent Ger Cunningham's side from slipping to five point defeat.



4. Conor O'Shea (Kilkenny)



Now that they are up and running, O'Shea and the Cats will relish the opportunity of taking on table toppers Tipp in Thurles next weekend.





5. Conor Fogarty (Kilkenny)



Fogarty and his defensive colleagues restricted the Rebel County to eight points from play in Nowlan Park yesterday.



6. Daithi Burke (Galway)



Laois were out of their depth against Burke & Co who ran out 26 point winners in Division 1B at Pearse Stadium.





7. Diarmuid O'Keeffe (Wexford)



The Model County remain in pole position to secure promotion to the top flight and O'Keeffe enjoyed a fine outing against Kerry.



8. Podge Collins (Clare)



No finger of blame for their defeat could be pointed in the direction of Collins who raised four white flags against the All-Ireland champions.





9. Kevin Moran (Waterford)



The Deise captain led by example as Derek McGrath's charges came good in the second-half of Saturday's evening's 2-19 to 1-17 win over Dublin.



10. Steven O'Brien (Tipperary)



With three points to his name, O'Brien did his chances of forcing his way into Michael Ryan's championship plans no harm at all.





11. Richie Hogan (Kilkenny)



The former 'Hurler of the Year' hit Cork for five points and showed good leadership against the Rebels.



12. Cathal Mannion (Galway)



Mannion marked his return to the Galway starting 15 with a return of 1-5 against hte O'Moore County.





13. Stephen Bennett (Waterford)



A brace of goals from Bennett laid the foundations for Waterford's win over Dublin on Saturday evening.



14. John McGrath (Tipperary)



The All-Star continued his rich vein of scoring form with a ten point haul against neighbours Clare in Semple Stadium.





15. Shane Dooley (Offaly)



Offaly came close to springing a Division 1B surprise against Limerick but Dooley's return of 2-11 proved to be vain.