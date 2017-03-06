Result and attitude please Fitzmaurice 06 March 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice speaks to his players.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice expressed satisfaction with Kerry's victory over Roscommon.

The Kingdom returned to winning ways ahead of the visit of All-Ireland champions Dublin to Tralee in a fortnight's time.

"I am pleased with the result, pleased with the attitude and the spirit in the group," the manager said.

"It was better than last weekend (against Monaghan). There were aspects of the performance we would not be pleased with. Football-wise, we are still not where we would like to be, but we expect that this early in the year.

"Our response was the most pleasing aspect after we conceded the penalty, the bit of momentum seemed to be going against us. I thought the lads showed great courage and we accelerated away and finished the game well. We finished the game well against Monaghan as well, but left ourselves with too much to do.

"If we lost today, we would have been in the relegation zone because Roscommon would have gone ahead of us on the head-to-head."