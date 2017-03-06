McEntee seeks consistency 06 March 2017





Meath manager Andy McEntee celebrates the NFL Division 2 win over Galway with selector Finian Murtagh at Pairc Tailteann. Meath manager Andy McEntee celebrates the NFL Division 2 win over Galway with selector Finian Murtagh at Pairc Tailteann.

Andy McEntee wasn't getting carried away with Meath's gutsy win over Galway, insisting they need to produce performances like that on a more regular basis.

The Royals bounced back from their surprise defeat to Down to end the Tribesmen's unbeaten record in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League at Pairc Tailteann.

"Producing it one day and not producing it the next day is not acceptable," the Meath manager stressed.

"We can't pick and choose the days that we want to play. That has to be the standard now and they have to be qualities that we bring to the table every day we play. If they're capable of doing it today, they're capable of doing it next week.

"They were capable of doing it last week in Newry, but they just didn't do it. Everybody has to look at themselves. Maybe that was my fault. We have to question whether they were prepared properly for it, so everybody has to take a look at themselves after a performance like last week and I'm no different to anyone else - I have to look in the mirror before I start accusing anyone of doing anything."