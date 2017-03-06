Sullivan jumps to Offaly's defence 06 March 2017





Rhode's Paraic Sullivan is tackled by Michael Brennan and Mark McCabe of Simonstown.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Rhode's Paraic Sullivan is tackled by Michael Brennan and Mark McCabe of Simonstown.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Paraic Sullivan has called for change in the GAA after Offaly's 30-point drubbing by Armagh yesterday.

The Rhode clubman, who was forced to hang up his inter-county boots last year after suffering a second cruciate ligament injury, feels no blame should be apportioned to the Offaly players because they aren't operating on a level playing field.

Taking to social media this morning, Sullivan said: “In disbelief at some of the comments regarding football results at the weekend.

“It’s alarming how many people are shocked by this. The game has changed significantly yet we still expect a competitive competition. It’s not a level playing field. All teams have different populations, amount of clubs, funding, amenities and previous success.

We are nearing professional standards in regards to time spent training and workload expected from players. Because of this, the teams with the best set-up(s) will prosper. It’s just basic common sense.

“Having a professional set-up in which the players train like athletes, recover like athletes and are athletes breeds success. All the rules and parameters have changed yet people’s opinions and expectations remain the same. The game has evolved significantly in a short period and because the majority of the counties do not have the resources, funding or forward thinking, not only are they lagging behind but being embarrassed.

“It’s not the players’ fault. I can’t reiterate that enough but unless there is some way of capping the funding or implementing something so that it is somewhat even across the board, we are in danger of seriously losing some teams from competing. That is the stark reality, and it’s really sad to think that might happen.

"To our own supporters, please give the guys a break. Offaly has a population of 75,000 people and has eight senior teams. Let’s get real with our expectations. 1971, ’72 and ’81 are gone. No comparisons to today. Serves no purpose."