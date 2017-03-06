Relief for McGrath as Deise end Croker hoodoo 06 March 2017





Waterford manager Derek McGrath.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Waterford manager Derek McGrath.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Derek McGrath is hoping last Saturday's defeat of Dublin will put to bed talk of Croke Park being a graveyard for Waterford.

It was the Deise's first senior victory at GAA headquarters since they beat Tipperary in the 2008 All-Ireland SHC semi-final.

"You're always looking for an angle every week. We feel any pyschological steps you can take along the way in terms of a performance can help you later on, in retrospect. Last year, we beat Tipperary for the first time in Thurles for a number of years, and Kilkenny as well," the Waterford manager explained to the Irish Examiner.

"We're setting ourselves little targets as a management. It's an insight into how we operate, but it might seem a bit trivial on the outside."

McGrath, who dramatically overhauled his Waterford squad in 2015, backed Ger Cunningham's controversial rebuilding process in the capital.

"I'd know Ger personally as a coach. It's a man doing his thing because he knows it's the right thing. It has to be respected. I admire his bravery because we've been through that path ourselves," he added.