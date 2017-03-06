Relief for McGrath as Deise end Croker hoodoo

06 March 2017

Waterford manager Derek McGrath.
Derek McGrath is hoping last Saturday's defeat of Dublin will put to bed talk of Croke Park being a graveyard for Waterford.

It was the Deise's first senior victory at GAA headquarters since they beat Tipperary in the 2008 All-Ireland SHC semi-final.

"You're always looking for an angle every week. We feel any pyschological steps you can take along the way in terms of a performance can help you later on, in retrospect. Last year, we beat Tipperary for the first time in Thurles for a number of years, and Kilkenny as well," the Waterford manager explained to the Irish Examiner.

"We're setting ourselves little targets as a management. It's an insight into how we operate, but it might seem a bit trivial on the outside."

McGrath, who dramatically overhauled his Waterford squad in 2015, backed Ger Cunningham's controversial rebuilding process in the capital.

"I'd know Ger personally as a coach. It's a man doing his thing because he knows it's the right thing. It has to be respected. I admire his bravery because we've been through that path ourselves," he added.

 




