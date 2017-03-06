'Pick of Leinster' wouldn't beat Dubs, says Banty 06 March 2017





The Dublin players stand for the national anthem.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. The Dublin players stand for the national anthem.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Seamus McEnaney reckons the only team fit to beat Dublin at the moment is their second team!

McEnaney, whose Wexford side look a sure bet for promotion from Division 4 of the Allianz League, was speaking to the RTÉ GAA Podcast after Jim Gavin's charges extended their unbeaten record to 34 games with an emphatic victory over Mayo on Saturday night.

"Dublin are streets ahead of everyone else in the country," 'Banty' declared.

"We talk about who's going to tackle Dublin in the Leinster championship. The pick of Leinster wouldn't beat them at the minute, and that's a reality.

"The only team that's probably capable of beating them is the Dublin second string team. They're that far ahead of everybody else."

The Monaghan man believes Kerry and Tyrone are the only teams capable of stopping the Dubs from claiming a hat-trick of All-Ireland successes this year.

"In every other sense of the word Dublin are professional. They're training five or six nights a week," he continued.

"Fair play to them. They went 16 years without winning an All-Ireland. Their first one (since 1995) with Pat Gilroy was only six years ago. Now we're talking about a team that look unstoppable. For me, Kerry and Tyrone are the only teams capable of catching them.

"Kerry have a lot of talent coming through at the moment, but (even they) don't look as if they're going to put it up to Dublin."